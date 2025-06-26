Steelers Could - And Should - Land Another Superstar
PITTSBURGH — The talk of the offseason has reached a lull for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After signing a starting quarterback and getting through mandatory minicamp, there are a few questions, but the dog days of summer are officially here.
One of the questions hanging above the Steelers is what will they do with their secondary? Lacking a starting slot cornerback, the latest rumors and speculation suggest that Pittsburgh is a frontrunner to land superstar defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The 30-year-old six-time Pro Bowler is seeking a trade away from the Miami Dolphins, and the Steelers are a commonly named trade partner.
It’s an exciting thought. It’s an even more exciting trade possibility, as the need for more secondary help continues to nag the Steelers. With a Super Bowl in the team’s sights, they must address the issue before the season begins. The hype surrounding Ramsey is building and it may force the organization’s hand to bring in another superstar defender in pursuit of a championship ring.
Here’s why it might make more sense beyond first glance. Yes, adding another proven star to a defense that already includes top-notch playmakers like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Minkah Fitzpatrick is an obvious upgrade. But it’s not just the star power that Ramsey brings.
Ramsey also would solidify the slot cornerback position. The Steelers are a team that relies heavily on their nickel packages on defense. While Ramsey may have to kick inside and be the second listed CB on the depth chart to play on the Pittsburgh defense, he’d be on the field for over half of the snaps like a true starter would be.
More than that, he gives the Steelers a player their head coach would trust in. Right now, the options are not meeting that requirement for Mike Tomlin. Rookie Beanie Bishop, who still has a shot to reclaim his starting job and cement his status as a contributor to the team, was benched toward the end of the 2024 season. He has a long road ahead to get back in Tomlin’s good graces.
Other contenders, like Sebastian Castro, Donte Kent, and Brandin Echols, come with question marks and lack of history. Ramsey is a sure thing. He may come with baggage, a $16 million cap hit, and a demand to be on the field, but adding another superstar to their defense is becoming a real possibility for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
