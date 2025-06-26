Former Ravens Defender Calls Out Steelers' Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed their needs when it comes to quarterback by concluding their months-long saga involving future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
This has come with both praise and criticism, but both have typically had some nuance.
Rodgers then would go on to appear on the Pat McAfee Show this week, where he spoke at length about his career and his decision to sign with the Steelers. He spoke about retirement, his future and his preparation for the coming season. Despite sounding like he was mostly ready to take on the coming season, some have taken exception to what he had to say.
Former Baltimore Raven and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty took to ESPN's Unsportsmanlike to issue criticism on the aging veteran quarterback.
"It is the definition of self-serving with the timing of Aaron Rodgers doing this. Everything we heard him say on the McAfee Show had nothing to do with helping the Pittsburgh Steelers compete for a championship. It all had to do with him saying he wants to come back for the love of the game," Canty said.
Canty would then speak on Rodgers preparation for the coming season, or his lack thereof.
"There's a lot of sacrifices that have to be made in order to put yourself, put your team in position to contend at the highest levels. And Aaron Rodgers hasn't done any of that this offseason," Canty said. "At least with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the way he's talking, it don't sound like he's going to do that with his summer break before training camp."
This seems to be almost in direct opposition to what Rodgers said himself when he spoke, so it seems unlikely that Canty is correct. It will have to wait until after traning camp to see if Rodgers is truly prepared, however.
