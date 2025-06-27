Aaron Rodgers Cut? Steelers Legend Makes Bold Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. After months of waiting for the four-time NFL MVP to sign, the team has finally completed their roster - at least the most important position - and even head coach Mike Tomlin has said there will be no competition for the starting job.
But one Steelers legend doesn't see this going well. In fact, he predicts it can get so bad that the team is forced to moved on from Rodgers during the season.
Joining the group on NightCap, Steelers legend and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, James Harrison, addressed the situation with Rodgers at quarterback. However, while he sees a positive outcome if the team is winning, he believes things can go real south this season.
"I think they can make it work if they winning," Harrison told co-host T.J. Housmandzadeh. "If they start losing and it’s looking like they ain’t gonna make above .500, I think it gets real ugly, real fast. To the point of they may just be like, ‘you know what, let’s let this dude go midseason. For Aaron, let’s just get him outta here and put one of these other quarterbacks in.'”
The Steelers don't anticipate any issues from Rodgers, and while the quarterback has plenty of controversy surrounding him for his time in the NFL, he's been nothing but a positive figure since arriving in Pittsburgh.
Still, Harrison believes that once things start to slide, it could become Mason Rudolph or Will Howard's job to finish the season. And if Rodgers is the cause of some locker room issues, his time could be cut short.
The Steelers have done a lot of work to remove the noise from their locker room in recent years. They aren't expecting any from Rodgers, but Harrison may have a point that if things to come up, they may not have the tolerance for it.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!