Possible Ireland Opponent for Steelers Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing one of their regular season games in Ireland next season, but their opponent and the time that the game is to be played are both to be determined.
That being said, news from the 2025 Owner's Meeting has brought forth a possible option in the Green Bay Packers.
At the meetings, the Packers announced that they had been granted marketing rights in the UK, Germany and Ireland, staking their claim on the European NFL market.
Now, there are five teams with marketing rights for Ireland, including the Jaguars, Chiefs, Jets, Steelers and now the Packers.
Now knowing that the Packers have the rights, it seems like it would be an easy decision to have the Packers take on the Steelers in Ireland this coming season. The Steelers home opponents are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks. Due to the Packers being the only team that is both a home opponent and a team with marketing rights in Ireland, it would make the most sense for the Packers to be the away team in Dublin.
It could also present itself as a game with immense storyline if Aaron Rodgers signs with the Steelers, as a possible "revenge game" could provide more eyes on the game. It could have a bigger effect outside of the United States, as most international games have been between middling opponents with little effect on the season as a whole.
As it stands, there is no confirmation on a date nor an opponent for the game that will occur at Croke Park in Dublin this fall. That being said, the Packers seem to be the most likely candidate for a game that could transform the NFL worldwide.
