Predicting Steelers Starting Lineup in Preseason Finale
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Carolina to end their preseason against the Panthers. With just four starters set to sit - Aaron Rodgers, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and DK Metcalf - the team is set to test the waters with their first-team for the first time.
The Steelers will likely sit a few others as well, leaving their first-team looking a little different.
Here's who will likely start.
Quarterback: Mason Rudolph
Mike Tomlin ruled Aaron Rodgers out as one of four members who won't play against the Panthers. Mason Rudolph will get the start with Skylar Thompson and Logan Woodside likely seeing some playing time in the second half.
Running Back: Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell
This is the first preseason game for Jaylen Warren, who will tag team the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell. Expect Kaleb Johnson to operate with the backups, but don't look at Warren to take on too much work.
Fullback: Connor Heyward
Connor Heyward is FB1 and will remain it.
Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington
Jonnu Smith is still dealing with knee soreness, meaning Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington will take the field as the starters. Heyward will get plenty of playing time as well, but look for Freiermuth to be heavily involved in the game plan as he plays for the first time.
Wide Receiver: Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Robert Woods
DK Metcalf isn't playing, but Calvin Austin III could return for the first time since training camp. If he does see the field, it'll be the first real glance the Steelers have at seeing if Austin is ready to contribute as a starter in Week 1. Roman Wilson and Robert Woods are fighting for a role within the offense, and Woods would be fighting for a roster spot.
Offensive Line: Broderick Jones (LT), Spencer Anderson (LG), Zach Frazier (C), Mason McCormick (RG), Troy Fautanu (RT)
The Steelers only offensive line starter who likely won't play against the Panthers is Isaac Seumalo. The veteran guard has been limited or not participating at practice while dealing with an injury. Because of it, he may be benched for the final preseason game, giving Spencer Anderson another opportunity to prove he can be the future starter at the position.
Defensive Line: Derrick Harmon (DT), Keeanu Benton (NT), Isaiahh Loudermilk (DT)
The Steelers are going to sit Cam Heyward, who ended his hold-in the day before the preseason finale. Still, he's on Tomlin's list, meaning Loudermilk will get the opportunity. Expect a lot of Yahya Black as well, who has been a pleasant surprise as a fifth-round pick this summer.
Edge Rusher: Alex Highsmith, Jack Sawyer
T.J. Watt isn't playing, and Nick Herbig is still nursing a hamstring injury he suffered in the second preseason game. Alex Highsmith returned to practice this week after dealing with a groin injury for the last chunk of training camp. He likely won't play more than a series, meaning DeMarvin Leal will get one last shot to make the 53-man roster with plenty of playing time given to him.
Inside Linebacker: Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen
The Steelers have let Payton Wilson play in the two preseason games before the finale, but this will be the first time he's playing with Patrick Queen in a game since last season. Don't expect a lot of Queen, but Wilson can continue to see a good bit of playing time. When Queen sits, Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison will play, with Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson getting in there for the second half and fighting for a roster spot.
Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey
This is the most exciting group the Steelers will roll out all preseason. It's been a full summer of waiting to see if Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey can put on the same show they have all training camp. Without Bryce Young playing, they should be able to. The Steelers big three have been electric all summer. It's time to do it again in front of the fans.
Safety: Juan Thornhill, DeShon Elliott
Chuck Clark will work in as the third safety behind Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott, rounding out the secondary for their first full game together. The trio has made the most of their opportunity this summer after Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded, and will get to work together for the first time during the preseason. Expect Ramsey to take some reps at safety as well.
