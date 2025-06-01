Steelers Not Interested in Former Aaron Rodgers Weapon
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for an outside option to add to their passing game this offseason. Following the team's trade of George Pickens, they've begun calling around, looking for either a wide receiver or tight end to add to the mix. One name they aren't interested in, though, does have connections to Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers have reportedly called the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith, and could be amongst those phoning into the Atlanta Falcons for Kyle Pitts. Another tight end that may come to mind for some is a name with ties to the Steelers expected quarterback - Marcedes Lewis.
Speaking on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, however, Lewis let it be known that he and the Steelers haven't had conversations about reuniting with Rodgers.
"It’s always been something A-Rod would bring up. Even when we were in Green Bay, he was like, ‘hey, we gotta retire together.’ Nah, we haven’t talked about playing with the Steelers, no,," Lewis said.
Lewis is 41-years-old but played all 17 games for the Bears last season. He and Rodgers played five seasons together in Green Bay, combining for 57 receptions for 582 yards and six touchdowns.
Known as a bigger bodied blocking tight end, Lewis may not be on the Steelers' radar because of their current tight end room. While Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward are primarily receiving options, Darnell Washington and Donald Parham are known for their blocking ability. Lewis would essentially be joining the mix to try and beat out either of the bigger tight ends for a spot on the 53-man roster.
There's some expectation the Steelers do add another weapon to the offense this offseason, and could look at names with familiarity to Rodgers such as Allen Lazard out of the New York Jets. But right now, Lewis does not appear to be on their list.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!