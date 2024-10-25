Rams Kill Steelers Hopes of Cooper Kupp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in landing Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams, but those hopes may be fading. After the Rams' Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the team claims they intend to keep the All-Pro wideout, eliminating another trade option for Pittsburgh.
After the 30-20 win over the Vikings on primetime, Rams head coach Sean McVay dropped an interesting nugget that has circulated across the NFL world.
"I’m really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way," McVay said after the game.
The Steelers appeared to be the favorite for Kupp, and really any wide receiver on the trade market. After missing out on Brandon Aiyuk over the summer and then Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins during the season, Pittsburgh is clearly the last team with an urgent need at wide receiver.
Kupp finished his first game back from a high-ankle sprain with five receptions for 51 yards. The Rams victory puts them at 3-4 this season with a shot at the NFC West in hand. With the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks struggling, Los Angeles is still very much so alive in the divisional race.
If the Steelers' chances at Kupp are over, they may be out of luck. With less than two weeks before the trade deadline, they'll have to hope another interesting candidate emerges for a trade. To this point, New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton may be the final option for Pittsburgh.
If not, they'll move forward with Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin as the No. 2's to George Pickens. Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson are also on the active roster, but neither have contributed much this season.
Don't expect Kupp's market to completely close, but McVay sure put a damper on those interested. With another game before the deadline, though, the idea of Kupp to Pittsburgh isn't dead yet.
