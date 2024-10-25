NFL Legend Behind Steelers, Cooper Kupp Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the lookout for another wide receiver since dealing Diontae Johnson to the Panthers during the offseason.
With the trade deadline approaching in two weeks, the Steelers are looking to make a move for a wideout, expressing their interest in the Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp. The 31 year old Super Bowl MVP has played in just two games this season, injuring his ankle during their Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals.
Now, with Kupp looking mostly healed up, the Steelers are in the picture for a star wideout once again.
In an appearance on Fanduel TV's Up and Adams with Kay Adams, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke on the situation, putting the Steelers at the top of the list for Kupp's services.
"I like the Steelers,” Gronkowski said. "I went to school in Pittsburgh my senior year of high school. So, I know what it's like to be part of that Steeler Nation. I understand what the Steelers mean to the city of Pittsburgh.
"If they got Cooper Kupp, with Russell Wilson playing the way he did, throwing that ball up, lobbing it up to make a catchable ball for his receivers to go make a play, I feel like that would boost the Steelers," Gronkowki said. "I think it would be the best fit as well. If they can grab him, Steeler Nation would be going nuts."
With the running game improving drastically over the last two games for the Steelers, there is less pressure on the wide receiver room to excel with what little they have. However, an addition of any kind would still be welcome, especially if it is a single-season wide receiver scrimmage yards record holder coming to the team.
The deadline will be November 5 at 4p.m., so the Steelers would have to make a move before then in order to have Kupp this season.
