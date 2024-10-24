Source: Steelers Interested in Rams WR Cooper Kupp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their eyes on every big-name receiver that has emerged on the trade market this season. It started with Brandon Aiyuk, who re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. It then went to possible cuts like John Metchie and Tim Patrick. Then, it went to Davante Adams, who they ended up playing twice after his trade to the New York Jets.
Now, it's Cooper Kupp.
According to a team source, the Steelers are interested in acquiring Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams, and view the 31-year-old as their best option this year. A "plug and play" player, Pittsburgh believes Kupp could walk into UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and integrate himself with the offense almost immediately.
The team is also willing to give up a little more than they would be for other wide receivers they've had contact about because of Kupp's non-existent history with issues. Personallity wise, the former Offensive Player of the Year comes with no liabilities, which attracts the Steelers for several ways. They do not need to worry about drama while figuring out a restructured contract, and he provides an instant leader to help guide the younger receivers like George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Rams are willing to take on "some" of Kupp's salary cap with a trade. Any team acquiring him will be responsible for just over $9 million this season and then will have to cover $5 million next season, even if they end up cutting him.
The Steelers would likely ask the Rams to take on some of the salary this year, giving Pittsburgh breathing room for the remainder of the season. They could then consider a restruture of his deal moving forward, adding at least another season on to his contract and spreading out the cap hits.
The trade deadline is Nov. 5, but with the Rams playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, it could open the door for a move sooner rather than later. When a deal could be made is not known, but the Steelers are interested, and after chasing wide receivers for the last six months, they may have found their match with Cooper Kupp.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!