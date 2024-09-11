Steelers Have Another Chance at a Franchise QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing as if Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 2, and there's a real chance that if Russell Wilson was fully healthy after Week 1, this wouldn't be the case. However, it is, and the Steelers have another opportunity to see if they've found their franchise quarterback.
Fields didn't walk into Pittsburgh as the next superstar passer. The Steelers were convinced Wilson was going to be the QB that leads them to the promise land, while Fields was as good of a backup as they could get in the NFL.
Things changed the moment Wilson got injured. Once he started missing practice, the window, just to see Fields in action, opened. And immediately, you started to see the progress he could make, and started to wonder how much more progress he had left before he reaced his peak.
The Steelers are now wondering the same thing. After doing enough in Week 1 to claim a victory, and eliminate the biggest struggle the offense had a year ago - three and outs, Fields get another opportunity. If this was Kyle Allen, Wilson would be playing even if he wasn't 100%. But this is Fields, a former first-round pick that's only 25-years-old and has some of the biggest upside in the league.
Pittsburgh and Mike Tomlin know what's going on. Even if they act as if they're blind, they aren't, and they know this is their next opportunity to try and find a franchise quarterback.
The failed experiment of Kenny Pickett was one you saw coming. It's very unlikely a team goes from a Hall of Famer to another Hall of Famer. It takes several attempts and different names coming through the building before the next star arrives, and with the Steelers never being a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, it becomes even more difficult to land that next "guy."
So, the Steelers did it a different way. They went out and signed a veteran that they believed in and traded for a backup with some upside. Little did they know, the backup would be too much to keep sidelined. And now, they're likely thinking about where this ends up, and if Fields is going to be around longer than his one season.
Fields has to showcase he's capable of being in the spotlight first. Nothing is going to be handed to him in Pittsburgh, and the team will have no issues going back to Wilson the second they believe that's their best opportunity to win now.
If he shows he's got the upside to be a superstar, though, the Steelers won't deny it. Tomlin will talk his way around the situation all week long, but he's aware that there's a possibility Fields is their next long-term quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more