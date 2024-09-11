Steelers Preparing for Justin Fields; Russell Wilson Done?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Justin Fields to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, removing the thought of a revenge game - at least for now - and bringing up two very important questions about the two quarterbacks.
With Russell Wilson still sidelined with a calf injury, the Steelers are letting the "hot hand" continue to ride into Week 2. Fields didn't do enough to win the job for the rest of the season, but his performance in Week 1, even despite the absence of a touchdown, warranted another look this coming weekend.
So, is this is the beginning of the Fields era in Pittsburgh? What does the 25-year-old need to do to earn himself the job permanently, and what needs to transpire for him to be the starter in Week 3 as well?
On the other hand, have the Steelers started to realize the future might more important than they thought? That, while Wilson is the more reliable option, they might have something on their hands that could turn into a situation bigger than they first imagined?
Is Wilson's time as a starter already over with the Steelers?
Plus, the Steelers made a move that only brings more to their team. The re-signing of defensive back Terrell Edmunds off of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad is a move that improves both the defense and special teams. Edmunds brings options in the secondary, and maybe middle linebacker, and is a quality special teamer.
A win-win for the Steelers only makes one of the best units in the NFL better.
And as we do with every show, let's answer your questions. We'll dive into Fields's leash as a starter, where Jaylen Warren was and if a wide receiver is coming to Pittsburgh, and when.
