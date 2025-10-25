All Steelers

Rams' Sean McVay Calls Out Haters of Steelers' Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is being defended by a surprising name, and an equally as successful coach.

Ari Meyer

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reacts against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- While head coach Mike Tomlin receives the ire of Pittsburgh Steelers fans daily, the national reality is not necessarily reflective of Tomlin's image with those within the walls of NFL stadiums.

Now the longest-tenured head coach in football, he has spent his entire head-coaching career with the Steelers. He has led the team to one Super Bowl victory, as well as having zero losing seasons as an NFL head coach. He is also the longest-tenured head coach across all of the "Big Four" leagues in the United States, following the retirement of longtime San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich at the conclusion of last NBA season.

Sean McVay Defends Steelers Head Coach

Recently, Sean McVay, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl Champion, spoke to NFL analyst Peter Schrager to talk football. Tomlin came up, and McVay had nothing but praise for him, highlighting Tomlin's unique mannerisms and coaching style.

"You can see how damn smart he is," McVay said. "You talk about emotional intelligence and a guy that just has a command for the room. He says things where you're like, 'How the hell did he think of that?' One example he provided remarked that excuses are the tools of the incompetent. Please insert your own witticism here, if you feel so inclined. His timing and his wit is just unparalleled. And his ability to tell stories. I'm not gonna say who, but I remember asking him about some challenging players that he's coached. And he said, 'Oh, no. Those guys were emotional.' Those two guys? Diabolical. He's so funny and his timing. If you don't like Mike Tomlin, then something's wrong with you."

McVay and Tomlin have faced off twice, with the Steelers victorious both times. Many coaches have the utmost respect for each other across the National Football League and it seems that Tomlin and McVay are no different, which would come as little surprise to those who know both coaches' personalities.

Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) runs out to pass as Los Angeles R
The two teams are not set to face off this season, so a possible matchup could occur in the Super Bowl, but would not happen beforehand. Now, the Steelers and Rams are both looking like they will be playoff teams, but will have to continue their good play for the time being. Both have tough schedules to finish out, with the Rams having a tougher divisional schedule than the Steelers do this season.

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

