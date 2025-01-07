Ravens Already Talking Smack to Steelers' George Pickens
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed into their third matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this season, opening the postseason with a Wild Card matchup against their AFC North rivals. And before any player hits the field at M&T Bank Stadium, some Ravens players are talking smack.
In a video circulating around X, Ravens players were asked throughout the Baltimore locker room for their thoughts about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s new cologne. During in the video, one player is trying to describe the cologne and asks himself, "what's it smell like?" In the background, one of his teammates took a jab at Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
“Smells like George Pickens. Soft? Yeah, smells just like that," a person in the background yells.
Pickens has been on the receiving end of comments from a number of players this season, both current and former. Following the Steeles’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt made his thoughts known on the wideout, calling out Pickens following a multie-drop game.
"Everybody who guarded him ate today," Taylor-Britt said. "They didn't do s***. So that was good on our end, man. That's their momentum grabber. And we didn't let them get no momentum."
Pickens even exchanged words with Cleveland Browns players earlier this season, with Greg Newsome calling him a “fake tough guy” after an altercation at the end of their first matchup.
The Steelers will need Pickens to respond well and avoid issues during the Ravens game this weekend. Struggling to find any success on offense, and entering the postseason on a four-game losing streak, Pittsburgh doesn’t have much room for error in any matchup - especially the soaring Ravens.
The third-year wideout has had difficulty doing so this season, being hit with multiple fines for incidents during games.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!