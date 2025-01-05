Bengals CB Rips Steelers' George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was noticeably quiet in the team's Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording one reception on six targets for zero yards.
Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt didn't let that fact go unnoticed after the game either, telling reporters that the defense accomplished its goal of shutting Pickens down, which in turn hampered Pittsburgh's offense as a whole.
"Everybody who guarded him ate today," Taylor-Britt said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "They didn't do s***. So that was good on our end, man. That's their momentum grabber. And we didn't let them get no momentum."
After missing Weeks 14 through 16 with a hamstring injury, marking the first absence of any length for Pickens in his three-year NFL career, he has yet to settle back into a groove.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, he finished with three receptions for 50 yards before his fruitless outing versus Cincinnati.
As evidenced by his target share, however, Pickens' lack of production and overall impact on Saturday night wasn't due to a lack of opportunities.
On a 3rd-and-8 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, he dropped a pass from Russell Wilson that would've picked up a first down and then some into Bengals territory.
Then, with the Steelers down 19-17 on the final drive of the contest, Wilson targeted Pickens deep down the field on 3rd-and-12 from their own 40-yard line. While it appeared there was a window for him to make a play, he couldn't quite track the ball and put Pittsburgh in position for a potential game-winning field goal try.
The Steelers have all sorts of issues entering the postseason, but in order to have a shot at making a run, they need Pickens to return to form.
