Ravens Bring Back Former Steelers WR
In a weird twist, the Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on waivers after he was released by the Houston Texans earlier this week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The move comes with the caveat that Johnson won't play for Baltimore in the postseason as they get set to face the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.
Instead, they won't be awarded him until after the Super Bowl. The transaction is aimed at potentially netting a compensatory pick for Johnson should he sign a deal in free agency that fits within the formula while also barring any other team in the playoffs from claiming him.
The Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers alongside a 2025 sixth-round pick at this year's trade deadline in exchange for a 2025 fifth-rounder. He was suspended for refusing to enter Baltimore's Week 13 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and later excused from team activities before being released.
Houston picked Johnson up off waivers ahead of Week 17 and carried him on its roster through its Wild Card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers before letting him go.
The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Toledo. Over his five seasons with the organization, he posted 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns before being sent to Carolina last March for a package centered around cornerback Donte Jackson.
