Report: Mike Tomlin Consider Other Options Before Steelers Extension
PITTSBURGH -- Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin signed a three year extension with the team, continuing his reign as the longest tenured coach in the NFL. Tomlin is now signed through the 2027 season.
Tomlin signed a deal in 2021 that put him under contract through the upcoming season. Some contract news was expected, just not necessarily as quick as this move.
That being said, it is very likely that Tomlin was considering other options before making the final decision on his extension.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes that it was very likely that Tomlin was weighing his future following last season.
"This is something that was toward the end of the season as the Steelers were struggling and their offense was crap. It was very real that Tomlin was considering options both now and after this season," Florio said. "And for the first time in his tenure as Steelers head coach, he was entering into what would've been lame-duck season, and it gave him the ability to think differently than he ever has."
While the previous season was marked by lackluster quarterback play and offensive coordination and marred by injuries, the Steelers were still able to make the playoffs before losing by 14 to the Bills in the AFC Wild Card round.
All that being said, Tomlin's tenure as the head coach can be described with one phrase — positive consistency.
As the leader of the Steelers, Tomlin has had a winning season in all 17 years as coach. In that same time, the Steelers have won 7 division titles, made the playoffs 11 times and have won the Super Bowl once.
However, the constant 8-11 win seasons have become a source of contention in Pittsburgh, with some fans calling it mediocre. This sort of pressure gives insight to Florio's thoughts on Tomlin's decision, as just having a winning record is insufficient.
We wrote earlier this year on Colin Cowherd's comments regarding Tomlin's 2023 season, in which he believed Tomlin could end up being a broadcaster sooner than later. Now, we see that the possibility of seeing Tomlin as a commentator or analyst will be put to rest for now.
Joe Clark of Steelers Depot thought the same, saying that the extension would "quell" any talks of his departure.
