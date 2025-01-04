Report: Jets Interested in Steelers OC
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to finish off the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals and begin their playoff journey. Despite a three-game struggle, the Steelers offense has taken steps forward this season with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith calling the shots. Now, as the season comes to a close for many teams around the league, Smith's name is being discussed for possible head coaching vacancies.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the New York Jets have had "internal discussions" about the interest of both Smith and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Both coordinators have NFL head coaching experience and have found success in 2024 while leading offenses for the first time since their head coaching tenders ended.
As of right now, neither have been scheduled for an interview to meet with the Jets.
This is not the first time Smith's name has been brought up as a head coaching candidate at both the NFL and college level. He recently declined to move forward with the University of North Carolina during their head coaching search, stating he's enjoying his time in Pittsburgh. The Tar Heels went on to hire Bill Belichick.
The Steelers offense has had moments of great success this season, and have turned two quarterbacks with negative reputations - Russell Wilson and Justin Fields - into a combined 10-6 record. It's unknown if Smith has interest in leaving this offseason, but may have a more open mindset knowing it's an NFL job instead of college.
