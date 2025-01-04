Justin Fields Opens Up About Returning to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a decision to make this offseason, choosing which or any of their quarterbacks they bring back for the 2025 season. Russell Wilson is expected to be the favorite to start next year for the black and gold, but many want Justin Fields to return as well - including Fields himself.
Speaking with Trib Live's Kevin Gorman, Fields said he hopes to re-sign with the Steelers in the offseason, returning to Pittsburgh for another run.
"I want to be here," Fields said. "I’m kind of tired of learning a new offense every year. This will be my third in four years. Of course, I’d love to be back, but that’s all up to God at the end of the day. I’ll be where God wants me to be."
In their short time together, Fields and Wilson have built a relationship that Fields believes has only benefited his game.
"Russ has been great," Fields said. "Of course, his job is not to mentor me. But anytime I have a question for him, anytime I ask a question he gives me his thoughts on that. I’m always picking his brain on different things."
Now, heading into the playoffs that will end with questions about his future, he's hoping for another run in Pittsburgh - and chances are the Steelers are hoping to bring him back as well.
"It was for sure a season of growth, in every way," Fields said. "You name it: Developing footwork, getting smarter, learning different defenses, different schematics and stuff like that – Coach T’s helping me a lot with that. I definitely got better from last year."
