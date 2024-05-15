Report: Steelers vs Raiders Game Leaked
PITTSBURGH -- Another piece of the puzzle might have fallen into place as the Pittsburgh Steelers inch closer to a full 2024 schedule.
Another leak about the Steelers schedule was released just hours before the official announcement, with 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi reporting that they would travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 on October 13. Exact kickoff time and television designation have yet to be announced.
The Steelers battled the Raiders in a Sunday Night Football thriller at Allegiant Stadium last season. Pittsburgh, sorely needing to notch another win to get back on track after a 1-1 start that included a home blowout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, got 235 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes from Kenny Pickett, plus three combined interceptions from Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson to secure a 23-18 win.
Pittsburgh is expected to face one of the most difficult schedules in all of professional football next year, trailing only division rivals Baltimore and Cleveland, and the new-look Raiders have the talent to give the Steelers a difficult road test.
The full 2024 schedule for the Steelers and everyone else around the league will be revealed on May 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- ESPN Still Has No Faith in Steelers
- Giant Question Looming About Russell Wilson and Steelers
- Former Steelers WR Gets Shot With Commanders
- Browns Claim Former Steelers OT
- Bears Coach Slams Steelers QB Justin Fields