All Steelers

Report: Steelers vs Raiders Game Leaked

Another game on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule has been revealed.

Stephen Thompson

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by
Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is tackled by / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Another piece of the puzzle might have fallen into place as the Pittsburgh Steelers inch closer to a full 2024 schedule.

Another leak about the Steelers schedule was released just hours before the official announcement, with 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi reporting that they would travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 on October 13. Exact kickoff time and television designation have yet to be announced.

The Steelers battled the Raiders in a Sunday Night Football thriller at Allegiant Stadium last season. Pittsburgh, sorely needing to notch another win to get back on track after a 1-1 start that included a home blowout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, got 235 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes from Kenny Pickett, plus three combined interceptions from Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson to secure a 23-18 win.

Pittsburgh is expected to face one of the most difficult schedules in all of professional football next year, trailing only division rivals Baltimore and Cleveland, and the new-look Raiders have the talent to give the Steelers a difficult road test.

The full 2024 schedule for the Steelers and everyone else around the league will be revealed on May 15 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 