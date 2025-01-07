Details Emerge That Would Complicate Mike Tomlin, Steelers Trade
Black Monday and the NFL hiring cycle are always some of the more hectic times across the league, both of which conveniently occur right after the regular season ends. While playoff teams are typically free from any chaos associated with that entire experience, the Pittsburgh Steelers are an exception due to their four-game losing streak.
Organizations with openings have surely kept tabs on what's gone on in the Steel City over the last several weeks, driving some of them to look into a potential trade for Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin.
While that possibility has been discussed in a more speculative nature in the past, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday Countdown that there were teams who were contemplating whether or not to call the Steelers and gauge their interest in dealing Tomlin away.
All of that conjecture is more or less a moot point now, however, as Schefter rehashed the topic while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday and stated that one franchise who seriously considered making such a move discovered that Tomlin's contract includes a no-trade clause.
"I know we talked about it on Sunday Countdown and raised the idea that a couple of teams were pondering, and I think one team actually looked into it," Schefter said. "And uncovered the fact that his contract has a no-trade clause in it. So even if Pittsburgh wanted to trade him, which we've gotten zero indication that it does, they couldn't do that without his permission because he's got a no-trade clause in his contract."
As a result, any deal or even negotiations with another team involving Tomlin would appear incredibly unlikely at this stage. He would hold all the leverage as it relates to a potential destination, and agreeing on a trade package would also become more difficult.
Additionally, Pittsburgh would run the risk of straining its relationship with Tomlin should it present a potential transaction without first consulting him given that he could simply choose to remain with the organization afterwards.
With all that being said, there's no reason for the Steelers, or Tomlin for that matter, to pursue a trade despite the current losing streak and lack of playoff success in recent years.
Tomlin's proven himself time and time again as the right man for the job, evidenced by his 18-straight non-losing seasons, and he should rightfully remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future after signing an extension this past summer.
