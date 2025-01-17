Steelers Close Door on Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have just one quarterback under contract for the 2025 season and that's newly-signed former Miami Dolphin, Skylar Thompson. Besides that, they have big decisions to make about Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and if there is another name on the market they could consider for next season.
Throughout the end of the season, the Steelers were floated as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers. With Rodgers likely being done with the New York Jets, the future Hall of Famer could be looking for one last run with a new team. Some believed that team could be the Steelers.
But not everyone. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider Gerry Dulac shut down the notion of Rodgers being an option for the Steelers this offseason.
"I can tell you it will not be Aaron Rodgers," Dulac said about the Steelers quarterback plans. "They have no interest in that."
The Steelers will likely decide between Wilson and Fields, with growing belief Fields is going to be the Week 1 starter for Pittsburgh in 2025. As for Rodgers, the bromance between he and Mike Tomlin will continue from afar, but it doesn't seem the two will get a chance to work with each other this career.
Rodgers will be the front-runner for many teams this offseason as the quarterback market has a short list of possible starters. And with the NFL Draft being thin as well, it could be Rodgers and Wilson leading new organizations in 2025 while the Steelers stick with Fields.
