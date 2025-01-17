Steelers Pressed for Massive QB Trade? Tee Higgins Watch?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the front of the line when it comes to headlines this offseason, and we're starting early. This team has a ton of questions, and most of them revolve around the most glamorous, flashy positions on the field - including the head coach. But this time, the talk is about the quarterback and wide receiver position, with hypotheticals being thrown out that would be insane.
One show host believes the Steelers should sell the house - literally - for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In a deal with the Tennessee Titans, the pitch would be to trade two superstar players and multiple first-round picks to move up and get their next franchise quarterback. That quarterback would be Shedeur Sanders.
Would it happen? Can it happen? Those both may have the same answer.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are expected to make a splash in free agency at the wide receiver position. Steelers On SI has heard insight about the team's plans this spring. Above any thought, though, is the belief that Tee Higgins could be on his way to Pittsburgh. However, there's one thing standing in the way for the Steelers, and they simply can't control that thing.
It's on Higgins to decide where and for what he's willing to sign.
