Details Emerge on Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's Massive Extension
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the talk of the town as they head into another offseason following a Wild Card exit, and begin their search for answers in 2025. Among the questions, many are wondering what's to come with head coach Mike Tomlin, and if a change of scenary is best for both the franchise and the head coach this offseason.
Well, the Steelers aren't moving on from Tomlin. And with the head coach telling teams to "save their time" and not call about a potential trade, it appears the two sides are locked in for another season. Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract, which emerged at the beginning of the speculation. Now, his financials are begin revealed, showing the massive investment the Steelers are made in him as a head coach.
Speaking on the Rich Eisen show, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac shut down the idea of Tomlin leaving, and also let it be known why.
"The Steelers have no plans to move on from Mike Tomlin," Dulac said. "Look, they gave him a three-year, $50 million extension in June, and they're not just gonna walk away from that.
According to Sportico, that makes Tomlin the fifth-highest paid coach in American spots, chasing just Andy Reid and Sean Payton in the NFL.
The financial implications mean the chances the Steelers would move on from Tomlin early are slim to none. Not that they weren't already. But now, if any team were to somehow convince both parties that a trade was something that would work for everyone, that team would be taking on a major investment. One that, right now, comes at the full cost of $50 million as Tomlin just begins his three-year extension in 2025.
And for Steelers fans wondering what Tomlin's extension looked like when he signed it, now you know.
