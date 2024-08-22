Russell Wilson Explains How Steelers Win Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, admittedly, need a multitude of things to go right, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, if they are to make a run to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 15 years. Russell Wilson, however, believes he has a formula to make that goal a reality this year.
Wilson joined the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast and laid out what identity the offense needs to adapt after being asked what the Steelers have to accomplish in order to be the last team standing in February.
"I think we have to be really efficient on offense," Wilson said. "Just to be really honest and blunt, I think that we have a great defense, but I think if we can just be efficient on offense. When we get in the red zone, light it up, you know what I mean? Let's score every time. Not literally, but that mentality that they fear us when we get in the red zone every time. I think that that's a really key thing."
The 2023 Steelers offense averaged 304.3 total yards, 186.1 passing yards and 17.9 points per game, all of which were the lowest among teams that made the postseason.
The group also scored a touchdown in just 48.89% of their red zone possessions, a rate that ranked inside the bottom-10 in the league, perhaps adding further context to Wilson's emphasis on that area of the game.
With a change at quarterback, whether the starter be Wilson or Justin Fields, and the hiring of Arthur Smith as the team's new offensive coordinator, there's reasons to believe the Steelers can generate better results and score more efficiently in 2024.
Smith, who was the Atlanta Falcons' head coach from 2021 to 2023, runs a ground-heavy offense that should feature the likes of Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris while syncing that area of the game with his air attack, which is predicated on play-action and a fair amount of shots down the field depending on the personnel.
Wilson believes the Steelers won't have any issues moving the ball consistently and that the unit will be opportunistic in addition to continually stressing the importance of converting in the red zone.
"I think we're gonna move the ball well, I think we're gonna run it well," he said. "I think we're gonna make our shots and we think we're gonna hit our layups and all that, but when it's time to get in that red zone and score, we gotta be as efficient as ever because we get up with our defense and you guys rushing the passer. It's not a good feeling for a quarterback if we get up early and often."
Wilson, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks and has started 16 postseason games in his career, knows just as much as anyone what it takes to reach the game's highest stage. The 35-year-old has dealt with some hiccups in recent years, but his vision for the Steelers as they enter a new era is one that could help the team prosper should it be enacted.
