Ryan Clark Has Bold Take on Steelers QBs
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are widely believed to be staring down the barrel of one of the most brutal schedules in recent memory and the outlook is not very optimistic, according to most outside observers.
Former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark is one of those outside observers and he's similarly concerned about his former team heading into 2024. Clark said on NFL Live this week that he thinks the Steelers will win fewer than 10 games and go through a mid-season quarterback transition.
"Some of the things that Omar Khan did during the offseason gives me optimism, but I'm saying less [than 10 wins] because of how daunting this schedule is towards the end of the season," Clark said. "That's normally when we've seen the Pittsburgh Steelers, who find a way to playoff contention every year, get wins and find themselves in the playoffs as a wild card. But this year, I believe they'll be figuring out who they are early with Russell Wilson, then transitioning to Justin Fields around the bye week and trying to face those six division opponents with the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to finish, which would be difficult for any football team."
The notion that the Steelers will fall short of winning 10 games isn't particularly out there, compared to what the rest of the national media seems to think, but his nugget about the quarterbacks is particularly striking.
Wilson was cemented as the starter as soon as he signed with the Steelers and they've built an offense that should, in theory, play to his strengths. But Fields has an extremely high ceiling as one of the most dangerous dual threat quarterbacks in football and his talent would be wasted if he sits on the bench all year.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Fields will have a chance to show what he's capable of, even with Wilson in position to start, and that chance could land Fields a starting job if Clark is correct.
