49ers Cut Former Steelers Punter
PITTSBURGH -- The San Francisco 49ers are moving on from former Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III, announcing the special teamer as part of their first round of roster cuts this offseason.
Harvin, 25, was released by the Steelers on the first day of the offseason and had a quiet market most of the summer. After a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former draft pick stayed a free agent until the preseason. Then, he was signed by the 49ers with an opportunity to compete for a starting job over Mitch Wishnowky, who was injured at the time with knee irritation.
Ultimately, Harvin ends up a free agent once again, looking for a new home for the 2024 season.
The former Georgia Tech star and Ray Guy Award winner has struggled in the NFL. In three seasons, he's averaged 39.4 yards per punt, with his best year coming in 2022 when he averaged 41.1 yards per punt. He's landed 34.6% of his boots inside the 20-yard line and has 14 touchbacks on his resume.
As for the Steelers, they quickly signed former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles punter Cameron Johnston in free agency, and have not regretted the decision. Johnston averaged over 60 yards per punt in one of the team's three preseason games and has shined throughout training camp and the exhibition games.
Johnson joins Chris Boswell as the star-studded specialist for Pittsburgh, alongside names like All-Pro Miles Killebrew, recently-signed Tyler Matakevich and long snapper Christian Kuntz. The team will continue sifting through their roster to try and find the rest of the group as plenty of new faces will take on special teams roles as they earn roster spots in 2024.
The Steelers, along with the rest of the NFL, will announce their official rosters at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.