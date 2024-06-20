Steelers Featured In Madden 25 Trailer
PITTSBURGH -- Ever since Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith proposed a wild idea to take advantage of the new kick-off rules, the football world is clamoring at the idea of Justin Fields returning kicks.
Fields himself shut down the idea before minicamp. As enthusiastic and eager as he is to be a Steelers, he made it clear he's here solely to play quarterback. Nonetheless, the buzz continues. Media and fans alike wonder how the Steelers will utilize his freakish athleticism if he sits behind Russell Wilson when the season begins.
Now, EA Sports' Madden 25 is getting in on the action. The beloved video game, which is available for presale, released a trailer for the newest version on their X account. The trailer featured several Steelers players, including defensive standout T.J. Watt making a tackle. But what stood out was Fields' cameo. In the trailer's opening sequence, Fields can be seen receiving an opening kick-off before handing it off to fellow returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
The sequence looked like Smith's wildest dreams come true with Fields and Patterson on the return unit. It's unclear if the Madden 25 team was leaning into the recent buzz or if this was just a coincidence. Either way, fans should enjoy watching this trailer. It is probably the only situation that Justin Fields will be returning kicks for the Steelers.
