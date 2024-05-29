Steelers QB Justin Fields Addresses Kick Return Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- One of the wildest stories to come out of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason was a possible unique approach to using newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields. When running back Jaylen Warren appeared on Cam Heyward's podcast, he let Steelers Nation in on a wild plan their special teams coordinator was working on.
"I think it's pretty cool," Warren said of the new kickoff rule in an appearance onNot Just Football with Cam Heyward during the Steelers' draft party. "But our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We looked at him like 'Justin Fields is going to be back there?' I don't know, I think it's cool."
The comment perked up the ears of the media and fans of the Steelers alike. Could the Steelers actually use the incredibly athletic Fields in a returning role to get him on the field more? It was a hot-button topic in Pittsburgh and went viral across the NFL, with many intense opinions on the subject.
So when asked by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about that comment Danny Smith made, Justin Fields made it clear where that notion stands.
"Nah, I’m not here to do that,” Fields told the Post-Gazette. “It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you. I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong. Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”
With this comment, it appears the dream of Fields returning kicks has been put to rest. With the quarterback position still up in the air, it probably makes more sense for the 25-year-old to focus on learning from Russel Wilson and attempting to steal his job.
Without the wild card of Fields on special teams, the Steelers will likely look to veteran Cordarelle Patterson to be the man on kick returns this season. And Danny Smith will need to develop some new wild ideas to try to capitalize on the new kickoff rule changes.
