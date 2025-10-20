Shedeur Sanders? No, Steelers Made Jaxson Dart Mistake
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but anyone (myself included) who believed the right idea was to pass up on the 2025 NFL Draft class for 2026, they were wrong.
Jaxson Dart is leading the New York Giants with new life and plenty of moxie, and looks like the best quarterback of the 2025 NFL Draft class. Meanwhile, the 2026 class looks weak, and the Steelers have to be sitting around thinking the mistake many thought they made in Shedeur Sanders may actually be a mistake of Jaxson Dart.
Steelers Could've Had the Perfect Situation
In the last two games, Dart has taken over as the starting quarterback of the Giants and turned things around. Despite a last-second loss to the Broncos, the Giants have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers under Dart, with him throwing for 195 yards and a touchdown against Philly and 238 yards and three touchdowns against Denver. He scored what was at the time, a go-ahead quarterback sneak late in the fourth as well.
He has 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season and holds a 2-2 record.
Dart looks impressive, leaving Pittsburgh to wonder if they made a mistake. Now, drafting Derrick Harmon wasn't the wrong move. He looks impressive, and is a key part of the team's future. But now that the 2026 class looks bad, maybe the Steelers are stuck waiting for another option - and there's a chance Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are competing for a starting job next season.
Instead, the Steelers could've had a plan in place. Dart could've sat behind Rodgers for a season, learning from one of the best to ever play. There'd be no pressure to start him with the way Rodgers is currently playing, meaning there's be no controversy. Just a rookie QB learning from a legend before taking over his team.
From there, the Steelers could see if their next franchise passer has arrived. From the looks of it, they may have found him, if they drafted him.
Instead, the Steelers Don't Know What's Going to Happen
Rodgers is on a one-year deal. Right now, there's no expectations that he's going to return for another season, and all signs point to him hanging up his cleats one final time and retiring in 2026.
Pittsburgh has scouted virtually every quarterback that may or may not come out in the 2026 draft class, and few have been impressive. Fernando Mendoza looks like the best, but will likely go first overall to whoever has the pick. Besides that, they're being linked to players that haven't really blown anyone away yet.
So, maybe they did make a mistake. No one would've thought it was going to be passing on Dart that was it, as Sanders seemed like the name to watch. But Pittsburgh had interest in Dart throughout the draft process and chose to avoid him.
Maybe they shouldn't have.