Steelers LB Announces Surprise Retirement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a shrewd move to shore up their linebacker depth when they re-signed pass rusher Markus Golden. The LB spent all of 2023 with the team and was recently brought back, giving the team a solid fourth outside linebacker.
Just a week after bringing Golden back however, it appears he won't be playing for the Steelers in 2024. The team announced that they were placing the nine-year veteran on the reserved/retired list, effectively ending his second stint with the organization. The move comes as a surprise after the team brought him in so recently, but the Steelers now must find another option to fill out their linebacker depth.
Golden was a valuable contributor last season for the Steelers. He played in 16 games, including a start during the team's AFC Wild Card loss. Over the entire 2023 season, he collected four sacks and 20 total tackles. The Steelers were very pleased with his performance, especially as the team faced frequent injuries at the position.
Golden broke into the NFL after a successful career at the University of Missouri, and the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the second round of 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Cardinals out of college and played there for parts of five seasons. He posted a career-high 12.5 sacks over 16 games during the 2016 season in Arizona.
