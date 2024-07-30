Steelers Sign Former Cardinals CB, Chargers TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are switching up their roster in the second week of training camp. After the team released defensive back Josiah Scott and wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the team brought in two new players to take their spots. The team announced on their social media that they signed tight-end Matt Sokol and defensive back Kyler McMichael.
Sokol, 28, gives the Steelers another option with recent injuries. TE Kevin Radar was injured after a nasty fall during the first week of training camp, opening up a spot for another TE to come in. Sokol was undrafted out of Michigan State University, but first broke through in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. During his career, he's yet to make an appearance in an NFL game.
McMichael, 24, is a young DB with limited experience. He was most recently with the Arizona Cardinals, but didn't play a regulation snap during his time there. Another undrafted player, this time out of the University of North Carolina, he's spent his professional career on several practice squads. He originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also spent some time with the Buffalo Bills before the Cardinals claimed him.
With these additions, the Steelers are adding more depth and camp bodies for the next few weeks. Both the tight-end and the defensive back positions are pretty set, but the competition is always a good thing this time of year.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more