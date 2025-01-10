Three Steelers Named All-Pros, T.J. Watt Misses First-Team
Three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have garnered All-Pro nods from the Associated Press this season, as defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and kicker Chris Boswell were named to the First-Team while T.J. Watt landed on the Second-Team.
It is Watt's sixth time earning All-Pro honors, as he had previously been named to the First-Team on four occasions (2019, 2020, 2021, 2023) and the Second-Team once (2019).
He led Pittsburgh in sacks during the regular season with 11.5, which tied for the eighth-most in the NFL, while leading the league with six forced fumbles.
Two of Watt's NFC North foes in the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and the Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson finished ahead of him at defensive end on the First-Team while he was joined by Andrew Van Ginkel and Nik Bonitto of the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos, respectively, on the Second-Team.
Heyward has now finished on the First-Team four times throughout his career, with the most recent instance before this year coming in 2021. The 35-year-old posted eight sacks and 71 total tackles this season while appearing in all 17 contests.
Boswell was the first Steeler to ever lead the NFL in scoring with 158 points while also pacing the league with 41 made field goals. It is his first-ever time being named to an All-Pro team.
