Three Players Steelers Can Trade Before Roster Cuts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are down to their final few days before roster cuts, trimming their team from just under 90 to 53 before the NFL's deadline.
Plenty of decisions still have to be made, and Pittsburgh may not be done adding to their roster, let alone removing players from it. But in the process of figuring out their team, other teams will be looking to add to their rosters as well. Those teams may have some trade options with the Steelers.
Three names stand out when discussing potential trades the Steelers can make before their final roster is official. All three have plenty of experience with the team, but don't seem to fit on the final 53-man roster. That won't end their NFL journey's, though.
DeMarvin Leal
The Steelers have their four outside linebackers, and chances are, they aren't keeping five. DeMarvin Leal is going to be the odd man out, leaving him searching for a new team as roster cuts are made. But the former third-round pick probably still holds NFL value, and if teams feel he can fit within their defense, he's probably got some trade value as well.
Leal never fit in Pittsburgh. He's not a 3-4 outside linebacker, and from the jump, you saw that there wasn't really a place for him within the defense. His time has finally come to an end, but Pittsburgh could probably call teams with a 4-3 and looking for a defensive end. Those team could likely get more out of Leal than Pittsburgh ever did. And could make a move so they don't have to take a risk on waivers.
Corliss Waitman
The Steelers could let their punter battle come down to a trade. Corliss Waitman and Cameron Johnston both deserve roster spots in Pittsburgh, but unfortunately, the team can only keep one, and they're going to keep Johnston.
Waitman could be worth some trade value, though. The 30-year-old is a proven NFL punter who may just be getting started with his NFL career. Teams are going to be looking for special teams help, and punter is not a position you just take a flyer on. Ask the Steelers.
Chances are someone calls about both of the available punters, but the Steelers could entertain offers for Waitman before final roster cut day.
Beanie Bishop
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made it known that Beanie Bishop needed a big game in the preseason finale. Unfortunately, an injury didn't allow him to play.
The Steelers don't have room for Bishop as it is, but that doesn't mean his time in the NFL is done - just his time in Pittsburgh. Most likely. Bishop recorded five interceptions last season and showed the sports world that he's capable of contributing as an NFL player, even if he was an undrafted rookie.
This year, Pittsburgh went out and replaced him, adding Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols. There just isn't a roster spot for Bishop, but the team could probably find someone looking for nickel cornerback help. That team may look at Bishop's numbers and say they're willing to take a chance on a second-year pro. That team is all the Steelers need to pull of a last-minute trade for a fan-favorite.
