Time for Steelers to Unleash Pat Freiermuth
The Pittsburgh Steelers' passing offense has slowly improved as the season has gone on, largely in part due to George Pickens' excellence and Russell Wilson's return as the starting quarterback.
The team's growth in that area of the game, however, could be expedited by handing an inflated role to tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, Freiermuth hauled in all four of his targets for 59 yards, the latter of which was a single-game high for him this year. It also marked his highest output in the regular season since Week 12 of the 2023 campaign, when he recorded 120 yards on nine receptions versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
41 of Freiermuth's yards in Cleveland came on a pair of in-breaking routes over the middle where Pittsburgh lined him up on the outside. He beat cornerback Greg Newsome II in coverage on each occasion, using his unique blend of size and athleticism to gain positioning and give Wilson a clear window to throw into for sizable gains.
Freiermuth's showing last Thursday proved why he can be a centerpiece of the Steelers' game plan moving forward. The 26-year-old was a second-round pick in 2021 for a reason, as he racked up 16 touchdowns and 1,185 yards over three collegiate seasons at Penn State.
He posted a combined 1,229 yards and nine scores in his first two professional campaigns, though he missed five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury and put up just 308 yards with two touchdowns on 32 catches.
Freiermuth is right in line with his numbers from last year through 11 contests with 35 receptions, 354 yards and three touchdowns. Per SumerSports, he ranks No. 14 among all tight ends in routes run (254), No. 23 in target share (13.8%) and No. 17 in total EPA (29.5), though he sits at No. 46 in yards per route run (1.39) despite owning the second-highest catch rate (87.5%) of any player at the position with over 200 yards.
Pittsburgh awarded Freiermuth with a four-year extension worth $48.4 million in September. Not exactly an adept blocker, the organization was likely hoping that he'd have an upward trajectory as a receiver and return value on his new deal.
Freiermuth has proven himself in that aspect, though he's not getting the kind of looks you'd expect given his tools and skill set so far this season. The Steelers have a lot of mouths to feed around their offense, but he should be near the top of the pecking order.
