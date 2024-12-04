Tom Brady to Call Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles will feature an old foe on the mic. Per 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to commentate the game alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt for FOX.
The meeting will mark the first instance of Brady calling a Steelers game this season. The 47-year-old is in the midst of his first year on the job after retiring from the NFL following the 2022 campaign.
Brady is a part of FOX's No. 1 crew, having supplanted former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen for the role.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion was signed to a 10-year, $375 million deal by the network before his playing days were even over. He has drawn mixed reviews for his work as a broadcaster thus far, which doesn't come as a huge surprise given that he's a newcomer.
Brady is also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which has limited some aspects of the job. For example, the NFL does not allow him to enter any other team's facilities or take part in production meetings. Furthermore, Brady cannot attend practices or criticize teams or referees while on-air.
He finished his career with an overall record of 12-4 against the Steelers, throwing for 4,693 yards and 35 touchdowns while going 3-0 in the AFC Championship against them as a member of the Patriots.
Brady, one of the most accomplished athletes of all-time, concluded his 23-year stint in the league with 89,214 passing yards, 7,753 completions and 649 touchdowns over 333 starts, all of which top the leaderboards.
Though there's always bound to be rumblings about him unretiring, it appears as though Brady is fully committed to his new gigs in the football world.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!