Travis Hunter Could Make Steelers Life Difficult
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are worried about overcoming a loss to the Cleveland Browns and getting back to their winning ways in efforts to remain a Super Bowl contender this season. But next year, if things stay as they are, they may welcome a not-so-welcomed star to the AFC North.
ESPN's NFL Draft expert Matt Miller released his most recent mock draft for 2025, and has the Browns adding a superstar to their roster. WIth the third pick, behind just the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland selects Colorado wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter.
"The Browns' front office must decide whether it should draft a quarterback early in Round 1 to compete with Deshaun Watson once he returns from the Achilles injury that shut down his season, a decision that's complicated by Watson's contract situation and struggles before he was injured (league-low 22.4 QBR). But NFL decision-makers I've talked to expect Cleveland to bring in a veteran to compete while using the draft to upgrade the roster at other spots," Miller writes.
"If that is the strategy, drafting the most electric player in the nation is a good start. Hunter, who excels at both wide receiver and cornerback, has an opportunity to jumpstart the Browns as a full-time player at one spot (while making a part-time impact at the other)."
Miller says Hunter is a wide receiver in the NFL, but could play both. The Heisman favorite has made it known he plans to at least try and succeed at both positions in the NFL.
The Steelers are already down 0-1 to the Browns this season and have not had as easy of a time against them since Ben Roethlisberger retired. While no college star is guaranteed to be a superstar in the NFL, Hunter is expected to be exceptional - and that's not good news for the Steelers.
Miller has the Steelers selecting 28th, adding Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with their first pick. This would like mean both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are gone in 2025, which could be the case depending on how the season finishes.
