Steelers Still Front-Runners for Daniel Jones?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were believed to be the running favorites for quarterback Daniels Jones, following his release from the New York Giants. The only factor, was that Jones wasn't expected to be released until after the season.
Well, that's changed. Following his request for a fresh start, the Giants have decided to release their former first-round pick only days after announcing he was benched for the remainder of the season. Jones will hit waivers, but isn't expected to be claimed due to his $11.83 million hit for the remainder of the season.
So, when he officially becomes a free agent, are the Steelers still the favorites?
ESPN's Ben Solak recently named the Steelers are the go-to landing spot for Jones.
"I can see that future for Jones on a team with far better offensive infrastructure than he ever enjoyed with the Giants," Solak wrote. "I’ve heard the Jets mentioned, but I don’t really like how that feels. I’m also keeping my eyes on the Steelers (current running favorite), Titans and Browns."
While Pittsburgh may have had some interest in Jones during the offseason, that interest is not here yet. And right now, there are still pretty big questions to answer at quarterback - but about the quarterbacks in-house.
The Steelers are trying to win this season with Russell Wilson. That won't change at any point, and while Jones may be an upgrade over Kyle Allen as QB3, he's not signing with Pittsburgh to come in and be a reserve who doesn't get a helmet the rest of the year.
"Well, this prepares them for next season," many will say.
Yes, perhaps. But the Steelers would then need to decide on three quarterbacks without seeing them all play. And that question is already difficult with Wilson going to end up with more reps than Fields by the end of this season.
Jones is two years older than Fields and presents some of the same development issues. The Steelers are 4-2 with Fields as their starter, and if they decided to move on from Wilson in 2025, it's still assumed Fields is their next-in-line for the starting job.
The former top-10 pick probably deserves another shot at a starting job, hopefully in a better situation. That situation, most likely, isn't in Pittsburgh. Instead, it'll either be another shot for Wilson, or a second chance for Fields.
