No Truth to Wild Steelers, Shedeur Sanders Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made national headlines last week when Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders jumped on a plane and headed to the Steel City for a pre-draft visit. Since then, everyone is talking about the possibility of him heading to the black and gold during the NFL Draft, except one rumor that things aren't great between the two sides.
Speaking on Chat Sports, KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported that the meeting between the Steelers and Sanders did not go well, and Pittsburgh has essentially removed him from their draft boards.
"I’ve heard he will not be a Pittsburgh Steeler," Wilson said. "That meeting did not go well. That wasn’t from someone telling me that because it’s someone trying to affect these boards. Somebody is picking a QB higher than expected."
Well, this goes entirely against everything Steelers On SI, and at least one other Pittsburgh insider is hearing. According to numerous sources that Steelers On SI has spoken to since the meeting, the two sides got a long great, and head coach Mike Tomlin is very impressed by Sanders as a person and as a leader.
Sanders spent several hours at the Steelers facility, meeting with Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and other coaches. He toured the facility and spent a ton of time discussing life and getting to know Pittsburgh, while Pittsburgh got to know him.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac only further solidified what Steelers On SI is hearing, shutting down the reports as well.
"I will tell you Rich that they have a first-round grade on Jaxson Dart, and they really like Shedeur Sanders," Dulac said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "Despite whatever post was put out there that he had a terrible meeting [and] it did not go well. Nothing could be further from the truth. They like the guy. They had a great meeting with him."
Pittsburgh certainly has Sanders as one of their top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and won't rule out the possibility of landing him at No. 21. It doesn't mean he's their top prospect that could be available, or that they're set on drafting him if he falls. But any rumors that Sanders and the Steelers aren't on good terms is false. Heading into draft week, the team is very impressed with the Colorado quarterback and the potential he brings on and off the field in the NFL.
