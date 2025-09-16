Two Former Steelers Players Suffer Big Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Seattle Seahawks in an injury filled matchup that saw the team fall by two scores.
When it came to their personnel issues, the Steelers lost the services of two of their starters from that game, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Alex Highsmith, throughout the course of the game. Additionally, Loudermilk was starting due to their first round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft Derrick Harmon having an injury that is holding him from competition.
The Steelers, however, were far from the only team struck with injury. In fact, two of their former stars fell victim to injuries in their contests, with both of their teams reeling due to a lack of depth at their respective positions.
Justin Fields, who is now the quarterback for the New York Jets, suffered a head injury during the team's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The team confirmed that Fields had possibly suffered a concussion while the game was going on, and still has confirmed that he is in concussion protocol. They have not techincally stated that he is concussed, but it puts his availability for the Jets' Week 3 matchup against the Buccaneers.
Tyrod Taylor will be the starter in the time being, and Brady Cook could be elevated from the practice squad to back him up.
The league saw no shortage of quarterback injuries as Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Josh Allen all saw themselves suffer from injury during the second week of the season.
On the defensive side of the ball, former Steelers defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon suffered an injury that is set to keep him out for multiple weeks.
In the Rams 33-19 win over the the Tennessee Titans, Witherspoon suffered from a fractured clavicle, coming down with a serious shoulder injury. Typically, a clavicle injury to the degree that Witherspoon suffered will have NFL players out from 6 to 8 weeks, and there is no reason to think it will not be a similar timeline for Witherspoon. In his place, Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will take his spot on the roster, both playing as the starting cornerbacks.
