Details Emerge on Steelers WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers waited until the final possible moments to land another wide receiver. But after months of will they, won't they and endless speculation, the team finally acquired another pass catcher for their offense, landing Mike Williams from the New York Jets.
Now that the Steelers have made a move, the full details on the trade are emerging. Going the other way to New York is a future draft pick, with Pittsburgh surrendering a fifth-round choice in the 2025 NFL Draft. Considering the recent trade market for other receivers, like Deandre Hopkins going to the Kansas City Chiefs and Jonathan Mingo going to the Dallas Cowboys, the return for Williams is right in line with the most the Jets could hope to get.
One of the biggest questions was the subject of money and Williams' contract. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh is taking on the entirety of their new receivers' contract for the remaining season. Schefter also noted that Williams will become a free agent at the end of the season.
The move for Williams potentially ends a several month long search for more playmakers, and the Steelers are desperately hoping he fits the bill. The team missed out on several more notable names that were traded since training camp, but that might not matter if Williams comes in and meshes with the Steelers' offense.
The one thing the Steelers can count on is Williams' physicality and size. The 30-year-old WR is 6'4 and knows how to use it to his advantage. Over his career. he's racked up 321 receptions for 4,972 yards and 31 touchdowns.
His best season came in 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He hauled in 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. That was the second 1,000+ yard season of his career.
The last two years have been a struggle to stay healthy for Williams, but he's pushed through. After the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers' old pal and superstar WR Davante Adams, it was clear that New York wanted to move on from their other veteran pass-catcher.
Now, he can join the Steelers and make a positive impact. He gives Russell Wilson another proven and reliable target and can relieve the pressure on top option George Pickens. It might not be the blockbuster trade Steelers fans were hoping for, but the trade deadline has yielded another much-needed weapon for their offense.
