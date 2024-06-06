Van Jefferson Could be Steelers Breakout WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a number two wide receiver behind George Pickens. The team has a wealth of receiving options on the roster, with Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, and Quez Watkins the likeliest candidates. Third-round pick Wilson possesses the highest ceiling of the bunch, but no one in the running is a sure thing.
Of those options, only one has had success playing as a number two receiver on an NFL offense: Van Jefferson. It may seem like a lifetime ago, but in 2021, he was an important contributor for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. Playing in 875 offensive snaps, he had the best statistical season of his career. He collected 802 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns.
The Steelers are hoping Jefferson could recapture that effectiveness in Pittsburgh. The question, obviously, is how?
The good news for the Steelers is that Jefferson still possesses the traits and tendencies that made him successful in 2021. Firstly, he is still a deep-ball threat. He has burners for legs and can be an option over the top for whoever is under center in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' ability to throw over the top disappeared over the past few seasons, but Jefferson thrives in making
One way the Steelers could utilize this ability is by simply getting him on the field more than he has been the past few seasons. He's seen the field less and less since his huge 2021 season, playing less than 500 snaps in 2022 before the Rams shipped him to Atlanta. If the Steelers deploy him as a second or third receiver, he should be in line for a season closer to 2021 than 2023.
Secondly, Jefferson possesses an excellent release on his routes. He has incredibly fluid hips and footwork, so he is in and out of his breaks quickly and with precision. Whether he's running a sharper route like a curl or a dig route or just going full steam ahead on a go-ball, he has the ability to separate from the defensive back.
The biggest issues with Jefferson's game are consistency and scheme fit. Aside from his big season in 2021, his next-best output was 364 receiving yards in 2022. Part of the drop-off is from a dip in usage, but he's also shown some inconsistencies catching the ball. Last season was his worst statistical season in that category, dropping 7% of his targets.
Despite this, Jefferson is a low-risk, high-reward option for the Steelers. With George Pickens sure to garner the attention from opposing defense, it opens up a perfect opportunity for a secondary option. if Jefferson is able to use his best traits and trust, he could become a surpirise weapon for Russell Wilson and the Steelers.
