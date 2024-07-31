Watch: Huge Fight Breaks Out at Steelers Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a routine training camp to start the summer. Aside from some bumps and bruises and Russell Wilson limited over the first week and a half, it's been an exciting yet undramatic beginning to the 2024 season.
Training camp has a way to raise the temperature in multiple ways. Maybe it's just the summer heat or maybe it's putting on the pads combined with a never-ending competitive spirit that gets so many players fired up. Tempers flared for the first time in Steelers training camp, and it likely won't be the last.
According to multiple reports, during the scrimmage portion of practice, quarterback Justin Fields rolled out to right side on a bootleg. Linebacker Elandon Roberts made contact with Fields which forced the QB to the ground.
Unfortunately for Roberts, the Steelers' offensive linemen did not take kindly to Fields hitting the deck and rookie tackle Troy Fautanu quickly came to Fields' defense. Fautanu shoved Roberts, which quickly devolved into a shoving match as a large scrum broke out. Once players were separated and tempers were calmed, the rest of practice ensued without incident.
It seemed that Roberts wasn't intentionally trying to bring Fields down, but props to the offensive line for standing up for their quarterback and the defense for coming to Roberts' aid as well. X user @the_hot_take captured the play from the stands.
The Steelers aren't encouraging their players to fight or hurt one another, but the determination and toughness displayed is something the coaches are looking for. The goal is to direct that energy towards the opponent, but in the meantime you have to find a way to get into the right mindset for the new season. A little bit of confrontation could be just what the Steelers need to develop a fire and grittiness heading into 2024
Some of this reporting was contributed by Steelers OnSI Publisher Noah Strackbein
