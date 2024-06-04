Watch: Steelers' Troy Polamalu Delivers Incredible Mic'd Up Moment
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers always got the most out of Troy Polamalu. And that effort extended far past the football field and into the community. An outspoken humanitarian, Polamalu is known for his philanthropic efforts. So, when Troy and Theodora Polamalu collaborated with the Neighborhood Resilience Project, the 2024 Resilience Bowl was born.
The big ticket aspect of this event featured a celebrity flag football game held at Acrisure Stadium. The game was highlighted by appearances from Steelers legends like Troy, James Harrison, Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward, and Jerome Bettis, to name a few.
Steelers fans were in for an absolute treat during the flag football game, getting to see some of their favorite former players on the field again. Polamalu even wore a microphone during the game, and the Steelers social media team gave us a sneak peak at what his mic picked up.
Troy looked great for someone who hasn't played an NFL snap in over a decade. He nearly came down with an impressive interception, looking like a vintage version of himself in the process. His tackling was even in form too, as he brought down one of the opposing players.
The event was a resounding success for the organization. Benefitting the Neighborhood Resilience Project, an organization geared towards "creating resilient healing and healthy communities," the game raised funds to support their mission. Last year, the organization distributed more than 50,000 meals and over 3,000 clothing items according to their website.
