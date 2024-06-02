Chad Johnson Warns Justin Fields About Steelers Plans
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't doing anything out of the ordinary with Justin Fields - yet. But there's plenty of speculation that the team could begin working him into packages designed specifically as runs, utilizing the athleticism of their backup quarterback.
Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson says to stay away. During an episode of the Nightcap Podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson made sure to send a warning to Fields, advising the Steelers quarterback to stay away from being a gimmick QB.
"I don’t like the gimmicky, using him in a [Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints] role," Johnson said. "I don’t like taking out Russell Wilson and getting him off-track, off-rhythm when it comes to running an offense. … Allow Russell Wilson to take control of the helm and do what needs to be done on that team.
"I understand he’s a dual-threat quarterback. He has certain things that he does very well. Obviously, he can throw the ball. Obviously, he can run the ball as well. I think Justin Fields needs to not allow them to make him somewhat of a gimmick with these special plays and stay true to yourself as a starting quarterback, which he will be next year for the Steelers. Don’t start that gimmicky stuff because they will see you and view you as just that, a gimmick."
Russell Wilson, Fields's competition and the Steelers likely starter, said he's very open to the team creating packages for both quarterbacks.
"It's all about the team and us winning and I think it will strike fear in some defenses, that's for sure," Wilson said. "... I think Justin's a franchise quarterback. He can do a lot of amazing things so we have two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things."
Nothing has happened yet, but the team has the option to start including both of their passers in the offense - and there's a lot of time between now and the season to work something in.
