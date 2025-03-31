Steelers Know When They Want Aaron Rodgers Answer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a straight-forwarded deadline for Aaron Rodgers, and don't truly know when they will get an answer from him. But they do know when it's important for the 41-year-old to let them know if he's joining the team.
Head coach Mike Tomlin met with local media at the annual League Meetings, and was asked plenty of questions about Aaron Rodgers. While the situation is still unfolding, and Tomlin was honest that he did not have an answer to when things will come to a conclusion, he is aware of when it's important to have one.
"We're weeks or so out away from the draft. Certainly, we'd all like to have settled circumstances, but it is a process," Tomlin said. "The acquisition of talent, whether it's at the quarterback position or all positions, we spend a great bulk of our spring and offseason putting together a 90-man roster. And so, it is ongoing."
As for when the team begins work that would require a position like quarterback to have a better understanding of who the starter is - or who the options are - he named training camp as that date.
"In the spring, it's about teaching and learning and getting familiar with players and making sure that they get familiar with some of the things that we value," Tomlin said. "It's not an evaluation time of the year for us. It's certainly not a time of the year where we're focused on readying ourselves for the game action. Certainly training camp would be a line of demarcation in terms of that discussion."
The Steelers would preferably like to have an answer before than, but they understand the situation as a whole. So, they'll hope for training camp to be a time when every position - especially quarterback - is in place. They're staying light on their feet, though.
