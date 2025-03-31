Steelers Hint at Aaron Rodgers Deadline
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to give them an answer, but they may know when that is coming. The four-time NFL MVP is the talk of the league, and while Pittsburgh isn't putting much out there, they are making it known they know more than we do.
Speaking with media at the NFL League Meetings, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that he and Rodgers remain in contact since their meeting at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Rodgers showed up in Pittsburgh last Friday, March 21 and spent several hours with Tomlin and company. No negotiations were had, but rather the meeting was to get to know each other better.
"It was a really good day," Tomlin said on Rodgers' visit. "Specifically, he and I have known of each other for some time, so it was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately. It is free agency, it is a process, I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that."
The Steelers have no public timeline for Rodgers. They're being patient and remain confident that this situation will work in their favor one way or another.
Tomlin also hinted that he knows the deadline for Rodgers. When asked if the two sides have discussed a timeline for a decision, he didn't say yes, but did let it be known they've spoken.
"We've had some discussions but I'll leave that between he and I," Tomlin said with a smirk.
The Steelers believe training camp is the best time for the team it be fully in place, knowing most of their starters, especially the quarterback.
"In the spring, it's about teaching and learning and getting familiar with players and making sure that they get familiar with some of the things that we value," Tomlin said. "It's not an evaluation time of the year for us. It's certainly not a time of the year where we're focused on readying ourselves for the game action. Certainly training camp would be a line of demarcation in terms of that discussion."
They're comfortable with Mason Rudolph if need be. They've also spent plenty of time scouting options in the NFL Draft.
When the decision comes, only Rodgers (and maybe Tomlin) know. For now, we're waiting, but there's an expectation that this won't go on forever, and maybe that answer is coming sooner rather than later.
