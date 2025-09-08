Steelers Have Unlikely Hero at WR
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers won a wild Week 1 game against the New York Jets. It took a late fourth quarter drive to put the team in front, but they narrowly escaped MetLife Stadium with a 34-32 victory and a 1-0 record.
The Steelers were led to victory by their 41-year-old starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As the leader of the offense and on a revenge tour of his own, Rodgers' strong start was a welcomed, yet expected performance. What was unexpected was veteran wide receiver Ben Skowronek playing such a huge role in the win.
Unlikely Target
The Steelers scored an opening drive touchdown to begin the 2025 season, something they failed to do the entirety of last season. It was the start of a strong aerial attack from the Steelers, and they can thank the special teams ace for that hot start. During the Steelers' first drive of the year, Rodgers led the offense down the field in impressive fashion. Approaching the red zone, Rodgers found his buddy Benny Skow for a 22-yard crossing pass. The pitch and catch led Skowronek right into the end zone and gave the Steelers a pivotal opening drive score.
Lead Blocker
The first quarter was huge for Skowronek, and he impacted the offense in a variety of ways. In addition to scoring the first touchdown of the season, his calling card is his size and strength, which the Steelers have found a quick use for. During their second offensive series, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a quick screen pass to DK Metcalf. Right next to him was Skowronek, who gave him the bit of space he needed to break through the first level with his blocking. Standing at 6'3" and nearly 225 pounds, he's a beast of a lead blocker, and it helped spring Metcalf for a chunk play with his 31-yard gain.
Special Teams Hero
Skowronek made the team initially due to his special teams contributions. A favorite of special teams coach Danny Smith, the veteran receiver erexcels in both the punt and kick return units. That was on display on multiple occasions in this contest, but a heroic play in the fourth quarter saved the team from disaster.
At the start of the final quarter, the Steelers marched down the field to move within two points of the Jets. On the ensuing kick-off, Skowronek's pursuit of the ball carrier put him in the perfect position to recover a fumble forced by running back Kenneth Gainwell.
The first week of the NFL season is not the end-all-be-all when it comes evaluating a team. That’s certainly true for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some parts of their game was not up to snuff, and they will go back to the drawing board to find solutions. Other parts were excellent, even if they were from unexpected sources like Ben Skowronek.
