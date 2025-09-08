Russell Wilson Benching Could Hurt Steelers Plans
The Pittsburgh Steelers saw their quarterback tandem from last season join the two New York teams in free agency, and they kicked off the 2025 campaign by defeating Justin Fields and the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.
Fields played well against his former team despite the loss, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two scores, but the same can't be said for Russell Wilson with the New York Giants.
The 36-year-old struggled on the road against the Washington Commanders, going 17-of-37 for 168 yards as New York dropped the contest by a score of 21-6.
After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll avoided formally annointing Wilson as the team's starter for Week 2.
"We're gonna get home, look at our game. Collectively we've all got to do better," Daboll said, via CBS Sports' Steven Taranto. "We're just right here, after the game, I've got confidence in Russell. We've got to better around overall, players, coaches, around everybody. We'll get focused and ready to go on Dallas. ... We're talking about after every game. I've got confidence in Russ. So we're gonna go back, we'll evaluate the tape."
Though New York's season-opening loss doesn't fall entirely on Wilson's shoulders, his margin for error is quite thin considering the organization has first-round rookie signal caller Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings after an impressive showing throughout the preseason.
If the Giants were to bench Wilson, it would also have an effect on the Steelers. The 10-time Pro Bowler's one-year contract is worth a base value of $10.5 million with New York, which Over the Cap projects to translate into a fifth-round compensatory pick for Pittsburgh in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Wilson's deal also includes a slew of playing time, performance and playoff incentives that could push his total earnings to a maximum amount of $21 million, which in turn would have the potential to push the Steelers' comp pick all the way up into the third round.
It certainly appears unlikely that Wilson will reach a majority of those incentives with Dart breathing down his neck, but Pittsburgh hopes he plays as much as possible.
