WR Trade: Insider Warns Steelers About George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- This offseason has been one of drastic change for the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when it comes to offensive personnel. No group has changed more than the wide receivers, losing Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II while adding Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller and more.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly believes that with no clear second option at wide receiver, George Pickens will be sent into especially hard coverage as the Steelers' top option.
"Right now, there's just a glaring hole at wide receiver after Pickens", he said on 93.7 The Fan. “You just go to OTAs and you say, 'Hmm, George Pickens is not gonna be happy with the coverage he's gonna be getting'. So if you get a guy like [Brandon] Aiyuk or [Deebo] Samuel, obviously, that changes"
The unknown of Roman Wilson combined with a tough time searching the market for talent has left the Steelers without a true second option for the first time in years. With fans concerns about the offense following the 2023 season, the Steelers are put in a tough position regarding the pass game this year.
The Steelers could have serious potential this season, making Pickens' decision-making as the Steeler's top option all-important this coming season.
It's too early to say, but the impact that Pickens, the running backs and Pat Friermuth make on the field will likely dictate the success of the Steelers this season.
