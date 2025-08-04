Falcons Sign Former Steelers DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Atlanta Falcons have made a transaction, signing a former Pittsburgh Steelers training camp standout in Grayland Arnold.
Arnold entered the league ahead of the 2020 season, as he went undrafted following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would go on to be signed by the Philadelphia Eagles following the conclusion of the draft, and was promptly signed to a three year deal with the team.
After a promising training camp, Arnold was released by the Eagles on September 3, 2020 and signed with the team's practice squad on September 6. Arnold would eventually be elevated to the team's active roster during the season and would appear in 6 games for the team during the 2020 season. He would then spend the following summer with the team until his post-training camp release in 2021.
Following his release, he signed a practice squad contract with the Houston Texans, and appeared in 20 games for the team between 2021 and 2023. He would sign a contract ahead of the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing for one year.
During the 2024 training camp, Arnold competed for the starting slot cornerback job before being placed on injured reserve on August 15 and being released by the team ahead of the season.
Arnold now signs with the Atlanta Falcons and will have to compete with a large group of guys for a spot on the 53 man roster. Arnold will have to compete with players such as Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr. and Cobee Bryant for a spot at slot cornerback, and it is unlikely that they keep three guys at the slot corner position on the active roster, let alone four. Alford is 27 years old and now enters a pivotal moment in his career with a new team.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!